Some of the best young NHL prospects are slated to lace up their skates in Penticton later this year.
The Vancouver Canucks announced Tuesday the team is resurrecting the Young Stars Classic tournament Sept. 14-18 in conjunction with its rookie camp.
No other details were revealed and it’s unclear how many other NHL teams will send its rookies to participate.
During its initial run from 2010 through 2017, the tournament attracted as many as five NHL clubs, but by 2018 it was reduced to just the Canucks and Winnipeg Jets, plus two university squads.
The tournament was cancelled in 2019 and an attempt to revive it in 2020 was scuttled by the pandemic.
Dozens of eventual NHL stars have participated in the event, including Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.