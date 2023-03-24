Kelowna Crows rugby club hosting Mamas for Mamas drive

The Kelowna Crows Rugby Football Club is excited to announce their inaugural Alumni Day on Saturday,
Mar. 25, they said in a media release.
Saturday marks the final club day of their 2022-23 season, one that has seen explosive growth for senior rugby in the Central Okanagan.
“We invite our alumni to join us Saturday in celebration of the great game of rugby, an opportunity to enjoy our final triple-header at home this season and a great chance to reconnect with former teammates, friends, and your rugby family,” said Richard Brewer, president and men’s head coach of the Kelowna Crows. “With our inaugural alumni day we hope to connect our alumni of the past 53-years with our current day players.”
This season the Kelowna Crows have fielded two senior men’s teams and for the first time since 2019, a senior women’s team.
The Crows will also be taking donations for Mamas for Mamas, a Kelowna charity that provides poverty relief to mothers and caregivers.
“One of the fundamentals of the sport of rugby is community, and that means supporting not just the rugby community itself, but the community in which we play,” said Brewer. “We’re proud to do our part to help a charity like Mamas
for Mamas which provides incredible services in Kelowna.”
Some of the most needed items for Mamas for Mamas include shampoo, body wash, dental care items, Enfamil and Good Start formula, diapers (sizes 3,4,5), Pullups (sizes 3t-4t / 4t-5t), baby wipes, baby shampoo, pads and tampons and kids school snacks.
We will have a donation bin available for anyone wishing to drop off some of these much needed items.
Celebrating our 53rd year – the Crows are the Central Okanagan’s only rugby club attracting players from Vernon to Penticton that want to play the game at the highest levels in British Columbia. Along with offering senior rugby, we also provide mini-rugby programs in the spring for U6-U12 and junior rugby in the fall for U14-U18.
More information on the Kelowna Crows and our programs including those for youth U6-U18 is available through our website kelownacrows.com
All three games will be played on the P10 field at Parkinson Recreation Centre at 1800 Parkinson Way, with overflow parking available at the Apple Bowl, 1555 Burtch Rd.
ALUMNI DAY SCHEDULE:
11:15 a.m. – Kelowna Crows Women vs Simon Fraser (Division 2)
12:30 p.m. – Kelowna Crows Men 2nd XV vs Kamloops (Division 3)
2:30 p.m. – Kelowna Crows Men 1st XV vs Kamloops (Division 1)