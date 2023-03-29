The under 15 Kelowna team wins provincial championship

The under 15 Central Zone Rockets won the 2022/2023 U15 T1 B.C. provincial championship last Wednesday in Fort St. John.
They beat the Vancouver Thunderbirds in a close 3-2 battle in the five-game
tournament, having gone undefeated throughout (5-0-0.)
This is the first time in 19 years a team from Kelowna has won the U15 T1 provincial championship.
“I am very proud of each individual on this team and grateful for all the support of the parents and manager,” said head coach Josh McEwan.
Names hockey fans might want to keep an eye on: Kai Ebert, Jet Harder, Malcolm McTavish, Grayson Melnyk, Jaxon Foster, Brayden Westman, Braeden Nugent, Carter Ponte, Mason King, Gavin Mark, Brennan Coutts, Roman Stacey, Izaak Castle, Pierce Johnstone, Ryan Madu, Will Fuhrmann, Hendrix Whittle, Ty Ossachuk, Ryder Kinjerski-Nielsen.