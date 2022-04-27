After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fresh Air Kelowna Cherry Blossom Triathlon returns on Sunday.
The race starts with a 700-metre swim in the H2O pool, and then features a 22-kilometre bike ride and five-km run.
The swimming begins at 7:30 a.m.
The event is limited to 250 competitors. Registration is open until Saturday. There are solo, two-person-relay and three-person-relay categories.
The City of Kelowna is advising that some lane closures will be in effect during the race.
The triathlon was started in 2013 by some of Kelowna’s top triathletes.
On the web: cherryblossomtriathlon.com