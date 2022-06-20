Fourteen young Kelowna athletes are heading to the International Children’s Summer Games in Coventry, England, in August.
Mayor Colin Basran will present the athletes with their uniforms in a ceremony Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Stuart Park — or inside City Hall if it’s raining.
Kelowna has participated in 13 games. Kelowna hosted the games in 2011.
Going to the games are: Cuyler Hodges, Roman Sandhu, Kian Story, Mavleen Chahal, Charlie Fisher, Mackenzie Henderson and Micah Ramsay in basketball; Kyle Despins, Charlotte Barr, Ollie Moseley, Julianna Sebulsky and Dakota Wiman in swimming; and Dimitri Armstrong and Gabby Armstrong in rock climbing.