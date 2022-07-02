Wickens caps week with another win and birth of his son

FILE - Robert Wickens, right, talks with physical trainer Jim Leo before taking a turn driving during practice for the Rolex 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Wickens used hand controls last weekend to win his first race since a 2018 spinal cord injury temporarily ended his racing career. Across an ocean, former IndyCar driver Sam Schmidt and motorcycle racer Wayne Rainey also piloted vehicles during the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed in England. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)