WINNIPEG - Ty Nash scored 3:08 into overtime as the Winnipeg ICE edged the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings 5-4 in Western Hockey League action on Friday night.
Zack Ostapchuk scored twice for the ICE (51-9-1-0), while Matthew Savoie and Josh Medernach added singles. The ICE outshot the Oil Kings 31-17.
Mason Finley, Cole Miller, Loick Daigle and Rilen Kovacevic all scored once for the resilient Oil Kings (9-48-4-0), who led 2-1 after the first period. The teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third.
Elsewhere in the WHL:
---
BLADES 6 RAIDERS 2
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Conner Roulette scored three goals as the visiting Saskatoon Blades beat the Prince Albert Raiders 6-2.
Charlie Wright, Misha Volotovskii and Jake Chiasson also scored for the Blades (44-13-4-1).
Ryder Ritchie and Sloan Stanick scored for the Raiders (26-32-3-0).
---
BLAZERS 6 SILVERTIPS 3
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Fraser Minten and Olen Zellweger each scored twice as the Kamloops Blazers defeated the visiting Everett Silvertips 6-3.
Connor Levis and Matthew Seminoff also scored for the Blazers (43-11-4-2).
Jackson Berezowski scored twice for the Silvertips (30-28-2-1), while Kyan Grouette netted a single.
---
WARRIORS 4 BRONCOS 3 (SO)
SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — The visiting Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the Swift Current Broncos 4-3 after a 12-round shootout.
Josh Hoekstra, Atley Calvert and Matthew Gallant scored for the Warriors (37-22-0-3) in regulation time.
Mathew Ward, Drew Englot and Clarke Caswell scored for the Broncos (28-29-1-3).
---
HITMEN 4 REBELS 3 (OT)
RED DEER, Alta. — Riley Fiddler-Schultz scored at 4:23 of overtime as the visiting Calgary Hitmen edged the Red Deer Rebels 4-3.
Sean Tschigerl scored twice for the Hitmen (26-265-3), while Carter Yakemchuk netted a single.
Dwayne Jean Jr., Craig Armstrong and Kai Uchacz all scored for the Rebels (41-17-2-3).
---
HURRICANES 5 PATS 4 (OT)
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Logan McCutcheon scored at 3:39 of overtime as the Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the visiting Regina Pats 5-4.
Jett Jones, Miguel Marques, Tyson Zimmer and Joe Arntsen also scored for the Hurricanes (33-23-3-3), who outshot the Pats 39-26.
Connor Badard, with his 61st goal of the season, Tanner Howe, Braxton Whitehead and Tye Spencer scored for the Pats (31-26-3-1), who led 3-1 after the first period and 4-3 after 40 minutes.
---
WINTERHAWKS 5 CHIEFS 2
SPOKANE, Wash. — The visiting Portland Winterhawks scored three unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Spokane Chiefs 5-2.
Robbie Fromm-Delorme scored twice for the Winterhawks (38-17-3-3), while Carter Sotheran, Josh Zakreski and Marcus Nguyen scored singles.
Raegan Wiles and Cade Hayes scored for the Chiefs (14-39-3-4).
---
COUGARS 8 ROYALS 3
VICTORIA, B.C. — Zac Funk, Ondrej Becher and Cayden Glover each scored twice as the visiting Prince George Cougars defeated the Victoria Royals 8-3.
Koehn Ziemmer and Chase Wheatcroft also scored for the Cougars (32-24-5-0).
Riley Gannon, Nate Misskey and Teydon Trembecky scored for the Royals (15-40-6-1).
---
THUNDERBIRDS 6 AMERICANS 3
SEATTLE, Wash. — Jared Davidson scored three goals as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the visiting Tri-City Americans 6-3.
Brad Lambert, Lucas Ciona and Nico Myatovic also scored for the Western Conference-leading Thunderbirds (49-9-1-2).
Reese Belton, Adam Mechura and Parker Bell scored for the Americans (28-26-5-2).
---
ROCKETS 4 GIANTS 3
KELOWNA, B.C. — The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Vancouver Giants 4-3 in a shootout.
Andrew Cristall, Max Graham and Adam Kydd scored for the Rockets (24-34-3-0) in regulation time.
Ty Thorpe, Mazden Leslie and Jaden Lipinski scored for the Giants (24-28-5-3) in regulation.
