Canada's Rory MacDonald knocked out by replacement fighter in PFL semifinal

Canadian Rory (Red King) MacDonald absorbs a punch from Sweden's Sadibou Sy in their Professional Fighters League welterweight bout at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Ga., in a Friday, July 1, 2022, handout photo. Dilano (The Postman) Taylor, a late replacement, knocked out Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald in the first round of their Professional Fighters League semifinal Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-PFL, Matt Ferris, *MANDATORY CREDIT*