Peters, Schaffer-Baker and Henry named CFL top performers for Week 12

Toronto Argonauts defensive back Jamal Peters (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown by intercepting a pass by Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans (9), during second half CFL football action in Toronto, on Friday, August 26, 2022. Peters, Saskatchewan receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker and Calgary receiver Malik Henry have been named the CFL’s top performers for Week 12.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov