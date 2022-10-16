Neymar faces fraud trial for Barcelona transfer from Santos

FILE - FC Barcelona's Neymar leaves the national court after testifying in an investigation into alleged irregularities regarding his transfer to Barcelona, in Madrid, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016. Neymar will return to Spain on Monday to face trial on fraud charges regarding his 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. The Brazil forward, his father, and the former executives of Barcelona and Santos are accused of hiding the true cost of his transfer with alleged goal of cheating a private Brazilian company that claims to have been owed 40% of the transfer fee. All the accused deny any wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)