Former Edmonton Oilers scout Barry Fraser dead at 82

Edmonton Oilers' captain Mark Messier, center, along with his teammates holds the Stanley Cup above his head in voctory after the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Boston Bruins, 4-1, to win the Stanley Cup series in Boston May 1990. Former Oilers head scout Barry Fraser, whose shrewd draft picks helped build a hockey dynasty in Edmonton, has died, the team announced Sunday. He was 82. THE CANADIAN PRESS PICTURE ARCHIVE