BEIJING - Canada's Meryeta O'Dine raced to a bronze medal in the women's snowboard cross Wednesday at the Beijing Olympics.
The 24-year-old from Prince George, B.C., held off Australia's Belle Brockhoff in the big final to claim a place on the podium.
Veteran Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States crossed the finish line in front for her first Olympic title. Chloe Trespeuch of France took silver.
Tess Critchlow of Big White, B.C., was sixth after finishing second in the small final.
O’Dine is making her Olympic debut in Beijing. She made Canada's team for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games but suffered a concussion two days before her event.
She had her career best World Cup season just prior to Pyeongchang in 2017-18, making one big final and three small finals and finishing 11th in the snowboard cross standings.
O'Dine's is Canada's third snowboard medal of the Games, after Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., won gold and Regina's Mark McMorris took bronze in the men's slopestyle.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.