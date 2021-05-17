AP Exclusive: Full-blown boycott pushed for Beijing Olympics

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, Bing Dwen Dwen, the official mascot for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic is revealed at a ceremony at the Shougang Ice Hockey Arena in Beijing. Groups alleging human-rights abuses in China are calling for a full boycott of the Beijing Olympics, which is sure to ratchet up pressure on the International Olympic Committee, athletes, sponsors, and sports federations. A coalition of activists representing Uyghurs, Tibetans, residents of Hong Kong and others, issued a statement Monday, May 17, 2021 calling for the “full boycott,” eschewing lesser measures like “diplomatic boycotts" and negotiations with the IOC or China. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)