Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Fernandez advance to third round at French Open

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime clenches his fist after defeating Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. Auger-Aliassime won 6-0, 6-3, 6-4. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

PARIS - Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez have both advanced to the third round of the French Open following straight-set victories on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime made quick work of Argentine qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli, winning 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 to move on to the third round of the Paris major for the first time in his career.

The 21-year-old Montreal product, the tournament's ninth seed, fired eight aces and converted on five of 10 break points in a dominating display on the clay at Roland Garros.

Auger-Aliassime's next match is Thursday against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic, who downed Borna Gojo of Croatia 7-6, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 Wednesday.

Montreal's Leylah Fernandez, seeded 17th on the women's side, needed just 71 minutes to knock off Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2.

Later Wednesday, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to meet No. 14 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland. The winner will face Fernandez in a third-round match on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2022.

