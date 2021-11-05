Canadians Kailen Sheridan, Victoria Pickett up for NWSL annual awards

Sky Blue FC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan makes a penalty kick save against the Washington Spirit during an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match at Zions Bank Stadium Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Herriman, Utah. Canadians Kailen Sheridan and Victoria Pickett are up for NWSL awards. Sheridan, a 26-year-old from Pickering, Ont., who plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC, is a finalist for goalkeeper of the year along with: Bella Bixby of the Portland Thorns and Aubrey Bledsoe of the Washington Spirit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer