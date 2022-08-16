Toronto FC looks to build on four-game unbeaten run in key game against New England

Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21), centre, celebrates his goal with teammate midfielder Lorenzo Insigne (24) during first half MLS Soccer action against Portland Timbers in Toronto on August 13, 2022. With a swift turnaround has come late-season pressure and urgency to make the playoffs. Toronto FC enters a key game against the New England Revolution Wednesday night, just four points out of a post-season spot in the Eastern Conference. Currently on a four-game unbeaten run since the debuts of Italian transfers Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, the pressure is hard to ignore with just nine games remaining. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj