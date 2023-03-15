Canada's Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov ousted in men's doubles quarters at Indian Wells

Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, returns to Francisco Cerundolo, of Argentina, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, March 13, 2023, in Indian Wells, Calif. Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov fell 6-4, 7-5 in the men's doubles quarterfinals to Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna at the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark J. Terrill