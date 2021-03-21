Reds star Votto back after COVID-19, unsure when he'll play

FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, in this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, file photo. Votto is determined to be a power-hitter again. ‚ÄúI want to get back to being dangerous,‚Äù the 37-year-old first baseman said from Cincinnati Reds spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona.(AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)