Italian champion Napoli set to kick off title defense with new coach but same spirit

FILE - Napoli's players celebrate after winning the Serie A soccer title trophy at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023. After ending a 33-year wait for the title, Napoli will be looking to retain its crown. However, it has lost one of its key players in South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, while coach Luciano Spalletti has also left the club. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)