CF Montreal chasing history against struggling New York City FC

CF Montreal forward Ariel Lassiter (11) takes the ball upfield past Charlotte FC midfielder Kamil Jóźwiak (7) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. CF Montreal are a single clean-sheet victory at home away from breaking Major League Soccer's all-time record held by the 2000 Kansas City Wizards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Kelley