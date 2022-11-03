Former goalkeeper Labbé to be honorary coach for Special Olympics Canada's 2023 team

Amy Nelson kicks a ball in this undated handout photo. Amy Nelson and Kristy Alford are most excited about making new friends when they represent Canada at the Special Olympics World Games next year in Berlin. One of those new pals will be Stephanie Labbé, who won an Olympic gold medal as goalkeeper for Canada's national women's soccer team. Labbe was named an honorary coach for Special Olympics Canada on Thursday and will help mentor and prepare athletes from 10 different sports for the games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck