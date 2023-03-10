Toronto facing injuries up front, chilly conditions for home opener against Columbus

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada, left, and Toronto FC forward Adama Diomande, right, battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Atlanta. Toronto FC could be short up front for its home opener Saturday against the Columbus Crew. Starter Diomande is out with a lower body injury and Ayo Akinola who replaced him, is questionable with a lower body injury of his own. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Alex Slitz