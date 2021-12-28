Offensive lineman Shane Richards signs extension with Toronto Argonauts

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Shane Richards (67) during an NCAA college football media day in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Richards has agreed to a contract extension with the Toronto Argonauts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Sue Ogrocki

 SO

TORONTO - Offensive lineman Shane Richards has agreed to a contract extension with the Toronto Argonauts.

Richards, 26, played all 14 games for the 9-5 Argonauts this past season.

The six-foot-eight, 325-pound Calgary native was Toronto’s first overall selection in the 2019 CFL Draft.

Richards played in eight games his rookie season before an injury sidelined him.

The Jamaican-born Richards played three seasons of collegiate football at Oklahoma State from 2016-2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2021.

