Whitecaps through to CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals

Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Brian White (middle) fires a shot between the defence of Real Espana's Junior Garcia (right) and Getsel Montes for a goal during second half CONCACAF Champions League soccer action in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The Whitecaps advanced to the quarterfinals in CONCACAF Champions League play Wednesday after completing a 7-3 aggregate win over Honduran side Real CD Espana.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam