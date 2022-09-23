Desperate Redblacks search for first win at home as they entertain Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (19) reaches out to make a touchdown as Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Antoine Pruneau (6) is unable to stop him, during second half CFL football action in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ottawa (3-9-0) hosts the Toronto Argonauts (7-5-0) Saturday night and will need to be much better than they were two weeks ago when they lost 24-19 to the Argos. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang