Edmonton Elks re-sign Canadian running back Anti Litre

Ottawa Redblacks Avery Williams (42) tackles Edmonton Elks Ante Litre (34) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday August 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

 JF

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian running back Ante Litre to a one-year contract extension.

The 28-year-old from Vancouver suited up in all 18 games for the Elks in 2022.

He posted a career-high 241 rushing yards and ran for a touchdown as well as catching 16 passes for 89 yards.

Litre also ranked third on the team with seven special-teams tackles.

"I’m coming back because we have a lot of unfinished business from last year,” Litre said Saturday in a statement released by the Elks.

"I believe in my teammates, I believe in the coaches, I’ve got a lot of faith in this team. I think we can make a good run at the Grey Cup this year, so I’m excited to get back to work with everybody."

The five-year CFL veteran spent his first four years with the Calgary Stampeders, who drafted the Simon Frasher alum 28th overall in the 2017 draft.

Litre has a career 41 receptions for 319 yards and 147 carries for 519 yards and three touchdowns.

The six-foot, 229-pound back has played in six playoff games and was a member of the 2018 Stampeder club that won the Grey Cup.

The Elks opens their regular season against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at home June 11.

Their first pre-season game May 22 is against Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2023.

