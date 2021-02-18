AP source: Eagles send Carson Wentz to Colts for draft picks

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) passes during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Philadelphia, in this Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, file photo. The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File)