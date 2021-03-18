Kerri Einarson, Brad Gushue win opener at Canadian mixed doubles curling championship

Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson makes a shot against Team Ontario in the final at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Einarson, the Canadian women's champion skip, is off to a winning start the Home Hardware national mixed doubles curling championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

 GAC

CALGARY - Canadian women's champion skip Kerri Einarson is off to a winning start at the Home Hardware national mixed doubles curling championship.

The Gimli, Man., curler and partner Brad Gushue of St. John's beat Yukon siblings Bayly and Wade Scoffin 9-1 in the opening draw on Thursday.

Canadian men's champion skip Brendan Bottcher didn't enjoy his first game as much as Einarson. The Sherwood Park, Alta., curler and fiancee Bobbie Sauder lost 10-3 to Val Sweeting and Marc Kennedy.

Thirty-five duos are in the event. The top 12 teams emerging from five pools advance to playoffs March 23, followed by the gold-medal game March 25.

The winners earn $50,000 and represent Canada at the world championship if and when the World Curling Federation names a date and a location.

Three more draws were set for later Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2021.

