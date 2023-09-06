Three Olympians sign with Toronto's Professional Women’s Hockey League franchise

Canada forward Sarah Nurse (20) celebrates her goal against Sweden during IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship quarterfinal play in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The yet to be named Toronto franchise in the newly formed Professional Women’s Hockey League signed some big-name talent on Wednesday. Canadian Olympians Nurse, Blayre Turnbull and Renata Fast have all agreed to terms on three-year contracts through the 2025-2026 season.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn