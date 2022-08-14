MONTREAL - Pablo Carreno Busta is the winner of the National Bank Open.
The unseeded Spaniard beat No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in today's men's singles final at IGA Stadium.
More coming.
