Saturday's Games

World Junior Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round

At Halifax

Canada 5 Sweden 1

Czechia 8 Germany 1

At Moncton, N.B.

Switzerland 4 Slovakia 3 (SO)

United States 6 Finland 2

---

NHL

Calgary 3 Vancouver 2

Winnipeg 2 Edmonton 1

Toronto 6 Colorado 2

Washington 9 Montreal 2

Detroit 4 Ottawa 2

Buffalo 4 Boston 3 (OT)

Columbus 4 Chicago 1

Vegas 5 Nashville 4 (OT)

Philadelphia 4 Los Angeles 2

Tampa Bay 5 Arizona 3

Minnesota 5 St. Louis 2

Dallas 5 San Jose 2

---

AHL

Calgary 3 Ontario 1

Rochester 3 Toronto 2

Abbotsford 5 Manitoba 2

Utica 4 Belleville 3 (OT)

Charlotte 3 Cleveland 2

Rockford 6 Chicago 2

Providence 4 Hershey 3

Springfield 2 Hartford 1 (SO)

Coachella Valley 4 San Jose 1

Milwaukee 4 Grand Rapids 2

WB/Scranton 4 Lehigh Valley 1

Texas 4 Tucson 1

--

NBA

Indiana 131 L.A. Clippers 130

Brooklyn 123 Charlotte 106

Cleveland 103 Chicago 102

Dallas 126 San Antonio 125

New York 108 Houston 88

Detroit 116 Minnesota 104

Memphis 116 New Orleans 101

Philadelphia 115 Oklahoma City 96

Miami 126 Utah 123

---

US College Football Playoff Semifinals

Peach Bowl at Atlanta

Georgia 42 Ohio State 41

Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.

TCU 51 Michigan 45

Music City Bowl at Nashville

Iowa 21 Kentucky 0

Sugar Bowl at New Orleans

Alabama 45 Kansas State 20

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.