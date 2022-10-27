Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime sails into Swiss Indoors quarters with dominant win

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns a ball to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia during their round of eight match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP

 AW

BASEL, Switzerland - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is on to the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament.

The third-seeded Montreal native dispatched Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 6-0 at the hardcourt event.

Auger-Aliassime improved to 2-2 over the course of his career against the world No. 28 Kecmanovic.

The Canadian will face Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the quarters on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime's serve was dominant on Thursday, earning him 10 aces to Kecmanovic's none.

He also won 92 per cent of his first serves and had a 60 per cent success rate on his second serves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.

