Herdman always believed Canada belonged at World Cup. Now an entire country does too

Canada coach John Herdman gives instructions to his players during the international friendly soccer match between Qatar and Canada, at the Viola Park stadium in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Herdman believed when virtually no one else did. Canada was going to the World Cup in 2022. That was his message at his first camp in charge, in March 2018 in Murcia, Spain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Florian Schroetter