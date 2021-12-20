Larkin, Tarasenko, Elhers named NHL's three stars

Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates his goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of NHL action in Winnipeg on Sunday December 19, 2021. Ehlers grabbed the puck for Paul Stastny who got his 500th NHL assist on the play. Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, St. Louis Blues sniper Vladimir Tarasenko and Jets winger Ehlers have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

 FCG

NEW YORK - Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, St. Louis Blues sniper Vladimir Tarasenko and Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Larkin led the league with five goals and seven points in three games for Detroit to help move the Red Wings into the Eastern Conference's final wild-card spot.

Tarasenko was right behind Larkin with four goals, to go along with two assists, as St. Louis maintained second place in the Central Division.

Ehlers rounded things out with two goals and five assists in Winnipeg's three games, including his second four-point performance in the last 11 months Sunday in a 4-2 victory over Tarasenko's Blues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.