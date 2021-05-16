Teenage winger Theo Corbeanu makes Canada soccer history with Wolves debut

Bermuda midfielder Jahkari Furbert (15) moves the ball past Canada midfielder Theo Corbeanu (17) during the second half of a World Cup 2022 Group B qualifying soccer match, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Corbeanu became the youngest Canadian to feature in England's Premier League when he came off the bench to make his debut in Wolves' 2-0 loss Sunday at Tottenham. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Raoux