Italian star Lorenzo Insigne could make limited return for Toronto FC against Atlanta

Lorenzo Insigne of Toronto FC is pictured during MLS action against New England Revolution in Toronto on Wednesday August 17, 2022. While unbeaten in its last six games (1-0-5), Toronto FC needs to start turning draws into wins. Bob Bradley’s team will be buoyed by the fact that Italian star Insigne has been upgraded to questionable after missing the last six games with a groin injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young