Olympic champion Maude Charron leads Canada's Commonwealth Games weightlifting team

Maude G. Charron of Canada celebrates after a lift in the women's 64kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. nbsp;Five Tokyo Olympians, including Olympic and Commonwealth champion Maude Charron, will be part of Canada's 14-athlete weightlifting team at this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Luca Bruno