Kadri's winner halts Coyotes' comeback effort as Flames earn 3-2 victory

Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Rasmus Andersson during third period NHL hockey action against the Arizona Coyotes in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Kadri scored the game-winning goal at 15:42 of the third period and added two assists to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh