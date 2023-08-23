Maple Leafs sign star center Auston Matthews to four-year, $53 million extension

FILE - Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) reacts after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series on April 24, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. The Maple Leafs signed star center Matthews to a four-year deal, $53 million contract extension on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)