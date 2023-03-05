Canadian women topple Ireland at Canada Sevens, men close tournament with loss

Canada's Fancy Bermudez, left, scores her second try past Ireland's Beibhinn Parsons during HSBC Canada Sevens women's rugby action, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 5, 2023. Bermudez scored a pair of tries as the Canadian women defeated Ireland 24-12 Sunday to put themselves in position for there best result this season at the HSBC Canada Sevens Tournament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck