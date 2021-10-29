Alouettes look for fifth straight win, playoff clinch, in clash with Roughriders

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Matthew Shiltz hands off to running back William Stanback during first quarter CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. With a win on Saturday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Montreal Alouettes could punch their ticket to the 2021 CFL playoffs -- but the team is already looking further. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson