Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their final men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Peter Dejong

 PDJ

MARSEILLE, France - Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille.

The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort.

The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts.

He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam.

The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019.

Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia will play ninth-seeded Benjamin Bonzi of France.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.

