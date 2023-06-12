Toronto Six re-sign defender Kati Tabin to two-year, $220K contract

Toronto Six defender Kati Tabin celebrates a goal in front of Connecticut Whales goalie Abbie Ives (35) during PHL playoff action in Toronto in a March 18, 2023, handout photo. The Toronto Six have re-signed Tabin to a two-year, US$220,000 contract through the 2024-25 Premier Hockey Federation season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Six, Lori Bolliger, *MANDATORY CREDIT*