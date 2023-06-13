Its My Show heads to Pepsi North America Cup chasing sixth straight win

Drivers and horses head into a turn during harness racing action at the Charlottetown Driving Park in Charlottetown on Saturday, April 19, 2008. Its My Show will chase a sixth straight win Saturday night in the $1-million Pepsi North America Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. - Its My Show will chase a sixth straight win Saturday night in the $1-million Pepsi North America Cup.

Its My Show sports a 5-0 record this year and win the third of fourth Cup elimination races at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The horse will start from the No. 2 spot Saturday night with driver Scott Zeron of Oakville, Ont.

Zeron won this race in 2019.

Christchurch trainer Nancy Takter will chase a third Cup victory (2019 with Captain Crunch, 2020 with Tall Dark Stranger).

The elimination winners top the 10-horse field in Canada’s most prestigious harness event for three-year-old pacers.

