Canada's Leylah Fernandez upset by Russian teen Mirra Andreeva at Madrid Open

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez plays against Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers singles match, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Fernandez suffered a 6-3, 6-4 loss to 15-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the first round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck