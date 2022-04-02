Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL
Florida 7 New Jersey 6 (OT)
Colorado 3 Pittsburgh 2
Toronto 6 Philadelphia 3
Los Angeles 3 Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 3 Carolina 1
Boston 5 Columbus 2
Montreal 5 Tampa Bay 4 (SO)
St. Louis 6 Calgary 4
Dallas 5 San Jose 4
---
AHL
Charlotte 3 Hershey 1
Springfield 4 Belleville 3 (OT)
WB/Scranton 9 Bridgeport 2
Rochester 6 Cleveland 2
Syracuse 8 Hartford 5
Texas 3 Grand Rapids 2
Lehigh Valley 3 Utica 2
Chicago 6 Milwaukee 1
Colorado 4 Ontario 3 (OT)
Rockford 6 Tucson 3
Stockton 7 San Jose 1
Abbotsford 6 Laval 1
Bakersfield 5 Henderson 2
San Diego 5 Iowa 3
---
NBA
Philadelphia 144, Charlotte 114
Cleveland 119, New York 101
Atlanta 122 Brooklyn 115
Miami 127 Chicago 109
Golden State 111 Utah 107
---
MLB
Spring Training
Pittsburgh 7 Boston 2
Baltimore 2 Detroit 0 (F/6)
N.Y. Yankees 10 Atlanta 0 (F/6)
Minnesota 8 Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 2 Toronto 2 (F/6)
Chicago Cubs 5 L.A. Angels 4
San Francisco 10 L.A. Dodgers 2
Colorado 11 Oakland 11
Cincinnati 6 San Diego 3
Texas 3 Cleveland 1
Arizona 8 Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle 4 Milwaukee 3
St. Louis vs. Houston, ppd.
Washington vs. Miami, ppd.
---
NLL
Toronto 14 San Diego 7
Philadelphia 11 New York 5
Colorado 15 Buffalo 14
Albany 11 Vancouver 7
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2022.