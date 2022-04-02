Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL

Florida 7 New Jersey 6 (OT)

Colorado 3 Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 6 Philadelphia 3

Los Angeles 3 Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3 Carolina 1

Boston 5 Columbus 2

Montreal 5 Tampa Bay 4 (SO)

St. Louis 6 Calgary 4

Dallas 5 San Jose 4

---

AHL

Charlotte 3 Hershey 1

Springfield 4 Belleville 3 (OT)

WB/Scranton 9 Bridgeport 2

Rochester 6 Cleveland 2

Syracuse 8 Hartford 5

Texas 3 Grand Rapids 2

Lehigh Valley 3 Utica 2

Chicago 6 Milwaukee 1

Colorado 4 Ontario 3 (OT)

Rockford 6 Tucson 3

Stockton 7 San Jose 1

Abbotsford 6 Laval 1

Bakersfield 5 Henderson 2

San Diego 5 Iowa 3

---

NBA

Philadelphia 144, Charlotte 114

Cleveland 119, New York 101

Atlanta 122 Brooklyn 115

Miami 127 Chicago 109

Golden State 111 Utah 107

---

MLB

Spring Training

Pittsburgh 7 Boston 2

Baltimore 2 Detroit 0 (F/6)

N.Y. Yankees 10 Atlanta 0 (F/6)

Minnesota 8 Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 2 Toronto 2 (F/6)

Chicago Cubs 5 L.A. Angels 4

San Francisco 10 L.A. Dodgers 2

Colorado 11 Oakland 11

Cincinnati 6 San Diego 3

Texas 3 Cleveland 1

Arizona 8 Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 4 Milwaukee 3

St. Louis vs. Houston, ppd.

Washington vs. Miami, ppd.

---

NLL

Toronto 14 San Diego 7

Philadelphia 11 New York 5

Colorado 15 Buffalo 14

Albany 11 Vancouver 7

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags