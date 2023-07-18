Australia's Victoria state withdraws as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games

FILE - Australia's Travis Nederpelt, left, and Andrew Richards start a heat of the Men's 200m butterfly at the Sports and Aquatic Center during the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia, on March 16, 2006. Australia's Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, said his government has withdrawn as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games because of a massive increase in the projected cost of staging the multi-sports event. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)