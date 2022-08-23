Hurricanes sign veteran forward Paul Stastny to 1-year deal

FILE - Winnipeg Jets center Paul Stastny, left, celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Carolina Hurricanes have signed veteran forward Paul Stastny to a $1.5 million contract for next season. Stastny's addition could fill a void with winger Max Pacioretty expected to miss several months after surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)