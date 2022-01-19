LAVAL, Que. - Jesse Ylönen had two power-play goals as the Laval Rocket edged the Utica Comets 4-3 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.
Peter Abbandonato put away the late power-play winner for Laval (15-11-2), the minor league affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Louie Belpedio also scored.
Kevin Poulin made 29 saves for the win.
Alexander Holtz, Nate Schnarr and Michael Vukojevic responded for Utica (20-5-4), while Nico Dawes stopped 24 shots.
The Rocket went 3 for 3 on the power play and the Comets couldn't connect on their three man advantages.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2022.