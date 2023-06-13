Canada's Jeff Smith looks to add to North American title at World Cup of Darts

Canada's Jeff (The Silencer) Smith and Matt (Ginja Ninja) Campbell open against India on Thursday at the 450,000-pound ($754,370) My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts. Smith, right, celebrates his win over Campbell, left, in the finals of the bet365 North American Championship at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York in this Saturday, June 3, 2023 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ed Mulholland/Professional Darts Corporation *MANDATORY CREDIT*